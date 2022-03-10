

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after reports suggested that Ukraine and Russia were making no progress towards agreeing on a ceasefire.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,998.84 per ounce, after having posted its biggest decline in 14 months the previous day on hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.



According to media reports, Ukraine and Russia made little apparent progress in halting the war and bridging the vast differences between them at the first high-level talks between their foreign ministers since the Russian invasion began.



Russia indicated it will continue attacks until Ukraine meets its demand. 'My impression is that Russia is not in a position at this point to establish a ceasefire', Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters after the meeting lasting about 90 minutes with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.



A rally in commodity prices paused on Wednesday and gold prices fell after Ukrainian President Zelensky stated that he is prepared to compromise on the status of the two breakaway pro-Russian territories and dropped the push to join the NATO alliance.



The European Central Bank will announce its interest rate decision later in the day as war clouds the region's economic outlook.



U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 5, consumer inflation data and monthly budget statement for February will be featured in the New York session.







