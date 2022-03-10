Nowogrodzka, Warsaw--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - The Adshares project recently announced a great number of completed products as well as upcoming updates shown in the new roadmap. Among the newly introduced features, the adtech blockchain project is introducing the new solutions for publishers and advertising as to ads display both in web and Decentraland space.

Adshares protocol now enables video ads amid a new roadmap announcement

Blockchain advertising is back in the video age

In a yet another systemic update - the Adshares protocol now enables buying and placing video advertisements across the Web. Advertisers can upload and distribute .mp4 files as an addition to present graphic and HTML.

The world jumped on the blockchain bandwagon - yet web3 advertising went back to static banners and direct salesmanship.

There are even ad networks already in operation across the Virtual Worlds - connecting site owners with advertisers. Yet, the majority of ad deals are done personally, directly, and negotiated one by one.

Same goes for advertising formats - the market got used to rich media ad formats on portals. Come web3 - and advertising is back to .GIF and .JPG.

So far, the HTML banner based on Adshares protocol gave the opportunity to embed an .mp4 file stored elsewhere.

Now - the advertisers may upload mp4 files directly to the ad server.

"This new addition may seem small. I mean - we could do it in a DIY manner - why bother? We bothered - because we're striving everyday to create the most ad tech- and user-friendly blockchain advertising protocol," said Maciej Pilarczyk, Adshares Head of Product.

Roadmap for 2022 and improving the adtech ecosystem

The firm announced its plans for 2022, focusing on the ongoing development of an ecosystem around an industry-ready protocol. Already in the spring, there will be an implementation of 3D ads model format settled in Decentraland and Cryptovoxels.

Much of the concentration is put into the development of brand awareness. In this regard, the company is going to expand the communication channels, refresh the brand attributes, establish the Adshares academy, new partnerships, ambassadors programs and influencer marketing.

Along with the future redesigned website, the company is going to introduce the Ad server Control Panel to make the system more accessible and user-friendly (i.e. one-click login to user panel using Adshares or Metamask wallets). The Developer Grant Program will endorse developers and entrepreneurs in building their enterprises on Adshares protocol.

New partnerships and new CEX listing will help further build recognition of the $ADS currency, aiming to make the coin fully applicable in the adtech industry and metaverses.

In order to build "user-friendly blockchain ad server experience", some additions to the Ad server software are also planned - including Adserver as a service, Adserver Community Edition and Adserver Enterprise Edition. The software company plans to move on to creating DAO assumptions and the whitepaper. Yet another "secret milestone" is planned which may help Adshares finish 2022 with a bang.

About Adshares

Adshares provides software services in the adtech market using blockchain solutions. The ready-made Adshares protocol allows processing a large number of advertising microtransactions, creating a financially advantageous environment for publishers and advertisers without intermediaries. ADS coin, in its turn, opens beneficial staking opportunities for the community as well as tremendous trading options as being available on BSC, ERC-20, Polygon and native blockchain.

