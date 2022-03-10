- (PLX AI) - BMW 2021 EBIT margin of 10.3%, at high end of guidance range.
- • BMW 2021 Group EBT: € 16 billion
- • BMW 2021 Dividend of € 5.80 per share of common stock proposed
- • Q4 revenue EUR 28,408 million vs. estimate EUR 28,800 million
- • Q4 net income EUR 2,256 million
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 2,487 million vs. estimate EUR 2,900 million
- • Q4 pretax profit EUR 2,907 million vs. estimate EUR 3,155 million
- • Outlook for 2022 will be presented on March 16
