WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.03.2022 | 12:58
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 9

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at
close of business on 9 March 2022 were:

1,713.54p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,718.28p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,736.57p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,741.32p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th
January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,163,731 which are held in treasury.

3.    For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
© 2022 PR Newswire
