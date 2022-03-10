Ryan Mitchell, PhD and Director of Business Development to highlight new advancements with Satellos' novel muscle regeneration technology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Corporation"), a regenerative medicine company aimed at developing therapeutics that change the way degenerative muscle diseases are treated, is pleased to announce that Satellos has been selected to present at the upcoming Insights in Research Investor Summit and MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference Nashville, Tennessee, March 13-16, 2022. Dr. Ryan Mitchell, Director of Business Development, will make presentations that focus on what Satellos believes to be game changing advancements that the company's researchers are making in the science behind skeletal muscle regeneration.

ORAL PRESENTATIONS

March 13, 2022: 9:10 am - 9:30 am CT (Investor Summit)

March 15, 2022: 10:30 am - 10:50 am CT (Clinical Conference)

Title: Rebuilding muscle from within

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

March 13-15, 2022: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm CT

Title: Rebuilding muscle in Duchenne by correcting stem cell polarity

"We are excited to share the latest advancements in our efforts to drastically improve the quality of life of individuals with Duchenne, and the unique and proprietary science designed to correct deficits in stem cell polarity that our research has shown are drivers of the progressive muscle destruction of this tragic disease," said Frank Gleeson, Satellos Co-Founder and CEO. "By restoring stem cell polarity and production of muscle progenitor cells via our novel small molecule treatment approach we believe it is possible to restore regeneration thereby modifying disease course and improving outcomes for patients with Duchenne and a range of other dystrophies."

In his presentation, Dr. Mitchell will present findings that show muscle stem cells in Duchenne are unable to both adequately repair existing and generate new muscle fibers throughout life, which implies that the progressive muscle destruction experienced by people living with Duchenne is actually caused by a failure of the body's natural regeneration process. The presentation will delve into ways we have identified to restore muscle regeneration with small molecule drugs that regulate stem cell "polarity" and enable production of the muscle progenitor cells on which repair and regeneration depends. Satellos believes that restoring regeneration has the potential to be disease modifying in Duchenne and other dystrophies and offers a new treatment approach to improve the lives of patients. Once available, posters and presentations will be on the Company website at https://satellos.com.

Satellos expects to advance drug candidates and file IP in the first half of 2022, selecting multiple candidates suitable for Proof of Concept (PoC) testing and optimization. The company expects to initiate Pre-IND studies before the end of 2022 and initiate First-in-Human clinical studies during 2023.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines to treat degenerative muscle conditions. Our scientists discovered what we believe to be a previously unrecognized root cause of skeletal muscle degeneration. One which has the potential to transform how muscle disorders are treated. Our scientific founder, Dr. Michael Rudnicki, is a thought leader who discovered and has shown how muscle stem cells regulate muscle repair and growth throughout life. He has shown how defects in a process known as stem cell "polarity", which controls how muscle stem cells divide to create muscle progenitor cells, lead to a failure of muscle regeneration in Duchenne and potentially other muscle disorders. As a result of this ongoing inability to produce sufficient numbers of new muscle cells, the muscles of people living with Duchenne are unable to keep up with and repair the continuous and accumulating damage their muscles experience. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug (i.e., a pill) intended to correct muscle stem cell polarity and restore the body's innate muscle repair and regeneration process. We believe our unique therapeutic approach represents a potential disease modifying treatment for Duchenne and other dystrophies, offering new hope to patients. To expand our programs to other degenerative muscle conditions or disorders, Satellos has created a proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenX, which we utilize to identify disease situations where deficits in muscle stem cell polarity and regeneration occur and are amenable to therapeutic treatment. For more information about or to discuss potential collaborations with Satellos concerning our discovery platform and therapeutic candidates or our subsidiary Amphotericin B Technologies Inc., please contact Ryan Mitchell, PhD, Director - Business Development at rmitchell@satellos.com or visit Satellos.com.

For more information about Satellos please contact:

Satellos Bioscience

Christina Cameron

Investor Relations

647.660.1780

ccameron@satellos.com

