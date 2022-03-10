Strike Length for Moss Lake Targets Expanded from 2.5km to 11km

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHR) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the final processed models and targets from TechnoImaging LLC ("TechnoImaging") from the heliborne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM Plus) and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer geophysical survey conducted by Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") on the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Northwest Ontario (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Eleven new chargeability targets with a Moss Lake gold deposit signature: this increases the potential combined strike length of gold targets from the current 2.5km to a total of 11km. There are several smaller targets of similar character that will also be evaluated.

Moss Lake is already richly endowed: The current 2.5 km strike length hosts historic Indicated Mineral Resources of 39.8Mt containing 1.4 million ounces gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 50.4Mt containing 1.8 million ounces gold.

Six folded magnetic targets with an East Coldstream gold deposit signature: these new targets lie within folded magnetic signatures on the eastern magnetic domain boundary that hosts the East Coldstream gold deposit.

Twelve magnetic conductors suggesting additional copper prospects: these are blocky VTEM conductors with an elevated magnetic signature similar to the anomaly defining the historic North Coldstream copper-gold mine. Goldshore notes the preponderance of graphitic strata that is generating several planar anomalies and may be contributing to these potential copper targets.

Click here to for an interactive 3D walkthrough of the interpretation

Brett Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer of Goldshore, commented: "TechnoImaging and our team have done an excellent job in developing and fine tuning the 3D models of various geophysical parameters, relating them to known mineralization styles in the district, and generating an inventory of high-quality exploration targets. These will form the basis of further field work and scout drilling over the next two years. We look forward to reporting on the discovery of new mineralized systems and expanding the resource footprint as our development team continues to advance the main Moss Lake Project to PEA/PFS."





Figure 1: Detailed TMI models (dark colours for west and east domains; pale colours for central domain) over the regional magnetics image showing the boudinaged/sheared character of the west and east domains, and the folded nature of the central domain



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/116228_c07ef70af4d9fb1b_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Perspective view of the Moss Lake gold deposit showing its geophysical signature



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/116228_c07ef70af4d9fb1b_003full.jpg

Next Steps

Goldshore will continue the process of data scraping historic assessment reports to extract soil geochemical data and geological mapping information. This will help prioritise the target inventory and focus scout drilling.

Peter Flindell, VP Exploration, commented: "A considerable amount of work has gone into refining the geophysical datasets to remove non-bedrock targets and characterize the potential sources of each anomaly. This includes identifying geophysical settings that are similar to Moss Lake, East Coldstream and North Coldstream deposits. This work underscores the prospectivity of the Moss Lake land package and forms the focus of our generative exploration program that will run in parallel to the resource development program aimed at advancing the Moss Lake gold project toward Pre-Feasibility."

Click here for a comprehensive technical summary and overview of the interpretation

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company and owns the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario. The Project is host to the Moss Gold Deposit which contains historic Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.4 million ounces of gold at 1.1 g/t Au and historic Inferred Mineral Resources of 1.8 million ounces gold at 0.98 g/t Au1. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is currently a strategic shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 26% equity position in the Company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Lake Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

