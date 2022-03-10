Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin, adjacent to the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan.

ALX has prepared two target areas along a previously untested geophysical conductor (the "Zinger Conductor") first detected by a 2005 MegaTem airborne survey and confirmed by ALX's 2017 ZTEM airborne survey. A Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil survey carried out by ALX in October 2021 outlined two areas along the Zinger Conductor interpreted as prospective for uranium mineralization, shown on the map below as GC22-01 and GC22-02.





Gibbons Creek Uranium Project - 2022 drill targets GC22-01 and GC22-02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/116230_4a4452fff4aba8ae_001full.jpg

In early 2022, ALX successfully engaged with First Nations and other local communities regarding the nature and timing of the winter 2022 work. The Company mobilized drilling equipment and personnel to Stony Rapids in late February after the completion of the Alligator Lake drilling program. Local workers were contracted to construct winter drill trails to the Zinger Conductor target area in advance of mobilization. ALX plans to drill up to 2,000 metres in five holes, with individual drill pads each potentially hosting two to three holes.





2021 SGH Survey Results with Zinger Conductor Axis and Interpreted Fault Structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/116230_4a4452fff4aba8ae_002full.jpg

About Gibbons Creek

Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres) located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project is located in a region hosting numerous historical uranium occurrences. ALX received an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek in June 2021, good until October 2022, that allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs.

To view maps and photos of Gibbons Creek click here

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo., a Director of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116230