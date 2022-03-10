- (PLX AI) - Harboes 9-month revenue DKK 1,046 million.
- • 9-month EBITDA DKK 71.3 million
- • Q3 is traditionally low season in terms of both turnover and earnings, company said
- • Despite a 2% higher turnover, significantly rising costs in the quarter impact earnings
- • Year-to-date, net turnover is 5% higher than last year, and the growth has so far largely offset the rising costs
- • Trims pretax outlook for the year to DKK -20/-5 million from DKK -20/0 million previously
- • EBITDA outlook trimmed to DKK 83-100 from DKK 83-103 previously
