DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/03/2022) of GBP56.27m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/03/2022) of GBP39.18m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/03/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 187.90p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 186.09p Ordinary share price 168.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.32)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 117.87p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV 0.53% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 09/03/2022

