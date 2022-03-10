

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it fell against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 127.95 against the yen, 1.0234 against the franc, 0.8379 against the pound and 1.1037 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.







