Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
10.03.2022 | 14:04
Quell Therapeutics Announces Presentation at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

LONDON and BOSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quell Therapeutics Ltd ("Quell"), a world leader in the development of engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, today announced that management will present a company overview at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:40 am ET.

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is a world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aim to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering phenotype lock technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for stability, persistence and potency than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases. www.quell-tx.com.

Contacts for Quell Therapeutics
Luke Henry, Chief Business Officer
Quell Therapeutics
IR@quell-tx.com

Media: Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Eleanor Perkin
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
+44 203 928 6900
Quell-Tx@Medistrava.com

Investors: Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+1 212 362 1200
christina@sternir.com

