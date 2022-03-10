Bigtincan Wins Silver Stevie Award for its Sales Enablement Solution

Leader in sales enablement automation takes home 7th Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the company has won a Silver 2022 Stevie Award for the Sales Enablement Solution category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service , marking its 7th year receiving the prestigious award. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are considered among the world's top honors for customer service, contact centers, business development, and sales professionals.

Bigtincan was recognized as a leading sales enablement platform for providing an engaging and personalized client experience to create the buying experience of the future. The intelligent, AI-powered solution unifies and automates Sales, Marketing and other customer-facing teams' tasks to empower more efficient training and streamlined selling processes. Winners will be recognized on May 11, 2022, at a virtual awards ceremony.

"As the workforce continues to evolve, organizations must become dynamic in their sales and training process in order to keep customers engaged," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder, Bigtincan. "Receiving this honor once again from the Stevie Awards proves that the industry and clients across the globe see the value in the work we're doing to offer a streamlined, end-to-end solution that helps all customer-facing teams feel confident in their ability to engage customers from anywhere, at any time."

Bigtincan was one of the organizations honored amongst 2,300 nominations within over 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, and more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements. Nominations were submitted by organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

"Bigtincan [is] creating a platform that allows top brand clients to enjoy buying experiences that are engaging and personalized. Upgrading its Sales enabler version keeps the company abreast in its industry," said a Stevie Award judge after reviewing the Bigtincan nomination. "This is exceptional work that Bigtincan is doing."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

