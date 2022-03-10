Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
F-star Therapeutics, Inc.: F-star Therapeutics to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2022(NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that management will be presenting a corporate overview and be available for 1-on-1 meetings at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 15-17, 2022.

32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Date: March 17th, 2022

Presentation Time: 12:40pm - 1:10pm ET

Speaker: Eliot Forster, Chief Executive Officer

Format: Company Presentation

Webcast Registration Link (https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/register.aspx?conf=oppenheimer20&page=fstx&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/fstx/2821014).

A replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer. F-star is pioneering the use of tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies to create a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. The Company has four second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics in the clinic, each directed against some of the most promising IO targets in drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137. F-star's proprietary antibody discovery platform is protected by an extensive intellectual property estate. F-star has over 500 granted patents and pending patent applications relating to its platform technology and product pipeline. The Company has attracted multiple partnerships with biopharma targeting significant unmet needs across several disease areas, including oncology, immunology, and CNS.

For more information visit our websiteand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries:
Lindsey Trickett
VP Investor Relations & Communications
+1 240 543 7970
lindsey.trickett@fstar.com

John Fraunces
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1 917 355 2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

For media inquiries:
Helen Shik
Shik Communications LLC
+1 617-510-4373
helen@shikcommunications.com


