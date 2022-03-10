Smile Group creates an emergency aid association for Ukrainian employees of the Group and their families

As an IT firm known for its historic position on open source, today Smile Group announces the creation of an association to help Smile employees living in Ukraine and their families, Smile Ukraine Solidarity. The Smilians based in Ukraine represent to date + 300 people, meaning the initiative extended to Smilians families would support +1000 people.



With a DNA strongly rooted in human relations and in particular the values of sharing and mutual aid, the group and its employees feel deeply touched by the situation of their Ukrainian counterparts. The purpose of the association is to collect financial donations, and comes in parallel to other actions carried out by the Group.

Open support to all employees, partners and associates of the Smile Group and all who wish to participate

The association created by Smile is open to the voluntary contribution for all those who wish to participate: the Group's employees and elected officials, customers, IT and open source partners who are also impacted and affected by the initiative, but also of course to any external person who would like to take part in the initiative and support the association.

Strong solidarity within the Smile Group

The values of sharing and supporting each other are further strengthened by the current situation in Ukraine. Many employees have already offered temporary housing to their Ukrainian counterparts and their families, thus facilitating their arrival in Europe, in countries where the group is based. In front of such solidarity, the Smile Group is deeply affected and proud of the strength of the ties that unite the Group's employees today more than ever in all the countries where the company is based.