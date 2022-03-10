- (PLX AI) - Azimut Q4 revenue EUR 583 million vs. estimate EUR 557 million.
- • Q4 net income EUR 283 million vs. estimate EUR 274 million
- • Q4 operating profit EUR 353 million vs. estimate EUR 342 million
- • Says targets for 2022, assuming normal market conditions, aim to achieve net inflows between 6-8 billion euros and net profit of at least 400 million euros (in 2021 the target was 350 million euros)
- • Dividend EUR 1.30 per share
