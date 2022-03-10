Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Frankfurt
10.03.22
08:02 Uhr
94,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,5094,0014:39
93,5094,0014:32
PR Newswire
10.03.2022 | 14:46
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Corp - Annual Financial Report

Thomson Reuters Files 2021 Annual Report

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The annual report contains audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and other disclosures.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

The annual report is now available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. The annual report was filed with the Canadian securities regulatory agencies and is available at sedar.com. The annual report was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 40-F and is available at sec.gov.

Hard copies of the annual report may be obtained, free of charge, by contacting Thomson Reuters Investor Relations at investor.relations@tr.com. Copies may also be requested by writing to Thomson Reuters Investor Relations, 3 Times Square, New York, NY, 10036, United States.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
gary.bisbee@tr.com
THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.