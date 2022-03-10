Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. to Present Data on Isoform Selective PAD4 inhibitors in the Treatment of Cancer at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual (AACR) Meeting 2022

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. ('Jubilant'), a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule precision therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, announced today that it will present data on inhibitors of peptidyl arginine deiminase type-4 (PAD4), a potential therapeutic target to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The meeting will be held at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual (AACR) in New Orleans between April 8 to 13, 2022, both in person and virtually.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Novel, isoform selective PAD4 inhibitors for the treatment of Cancer

Presentation Type: Poster

Presenters: Luca Rastelli, Chief Scientific Officer

Dhanalakshmi Sivanandhan, Vice President - Discovery Biology

Session: Novel Targets and Pathways

Time and Date: 12th April 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Link to Abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/15071

About PAD4

Peptidyl Arginine Deiminase type-4 (PAD4) is an enzyme that converts protein arginine or mono-methylarginine to citrulline. The PAD4-mediated hypercitrullination reaction in neutrophils causes the release of nuclear chromatin to form a chromatin network termed Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). NETs have been shown to be associated with several pathological processes including cancer metastasis, fibrosis, ischemic stroke, preeclampsia, thrombosis and other autoimmune diseases. Jubliant Therapeutics Inc. is targeting PAD4 inhibition as a novel strategy to treat cancer progression & metastasis and autoimmune diseases without inducing immunosuppression as seen with most other agents approved for autoimmune diseases.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically defined patient populations. The company is progressing its most advanced program - first in class dual inhibitor of LSD1/HDAC6 to Phase 1/2a in Q1 2022, followed by additional INDs with novel brain-penetrant modulators of PRMT5 and PDL1, as well as PAD4 inhibitors in oncology and inflammatory indications. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ, and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764087/Jubliant_AACR_Meeting_2022.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064788/Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg