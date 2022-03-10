

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for eMagin Corp. (EMAN):



Earnings: $0.91 million in Q4 vs. -$3.72 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eMagin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.2 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $7.21 million in Q4 vs. $7.68 million in the same period last year.



