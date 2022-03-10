Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891798 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.03.2022 | 14:58
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 10

10 March 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.

The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of Premier Foods plc with effect from 1 April 2022.

- END -

Contact information:

Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.