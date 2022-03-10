Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change
London, March 10
10 March 2022
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Board changes and Directors' details
Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.
The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of Premier Foods plc with effect from 1 April 2022.
Contact information:
Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
