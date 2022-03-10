Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

10 March 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.

The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of Premier Foods plc with effect from 1 April 2022.

Contact information:

Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary