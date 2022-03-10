

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.8 percent in February after rising by 0.6 percent in January. The increase in prices matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent in February following a 0.6 percent advance in January. The core price growth also met expectations.



The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 7.9 percent in February from 7.5 percent in January, reaching the highest rate since January 1982.



The annual rate of core consumer price growth also accelerated to 6.4 percent in February from 6.0 percent in January, showing the fastest growth since August 1982.







