Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) ("AQUA" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding ongoing initiatives.

First, the Company is pleased to announce that the purchase of 10 PH/s of Bitcoin mining rigs as announced on November 25, 2021 has been confirmed and on schedule for an April 2022 launch. The Company reiterates its goal of implementing a "HODL strategy" to accumulate Bitcoin rewards as an asset to hold onto long-term, which the Company believes will maximize the value to its shareholders.

Second, the Company is pleased to announce that it is continuing to make good progress with regards to the debt financing as initially announced on November 25, 2021 and is in advanced discussions with multiple debt providers. While not yet guaranteed, the Company remains cautiously optimistic that a debt facility will be available for the purchase of additional Bitcoin mining capacity in due course.

Finally, in connection with its previously disclosed plans to have sustainable power and support facilities to support future growth, the Company is pleased to announce that it has continued to seek appropriate data center facilities with scalable power to sustain this planned growth, has begun due diligence on several sites, and has identified a shortlist of appropriate sites. Further information will be available in due course.

Owen Sagness, Director of Operations at AQUA stated, "Despite being only early March, the Company has made progress on all fronts. Our first batch of mining rigs are on schedule to go live in April so we can be up and hashing very soon". He further added, "While our success cannot be guaranteed, the progress towards obtaining our own data center facility is happening faster than anticipated, as is a debt facility to allow us to fill it with state-of-the-art bitcoin mining rigs."

The Company will provide further updates on these initiatives in due course.

