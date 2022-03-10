ResMed Inc.: ResMed Announces Participation in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, beginning at approximately 1:20 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) via webcast.
More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 13, 2022.
About ResMed
|For investors
|For media
|Amy Wakeham
|Jayme Rubenstein
|+1 858.836.5000
|+1 858.836.6798
|investorrelations@resmed.com (mailto:investorrelations@resmed.com)
|news@resmed.com (mailto:news@resmed.com)
