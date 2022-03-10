Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
München
10.03.22
08:10 Uhr
2,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8602,92016:05
Dow Jones News
10.03.2022 | 15:16
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 10-March-2022 / 13:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of    HALFORDS GROUP PLC 
existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
                               Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management 
Name                             entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of 
                               multiple managed portfolios 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    Edinburgh, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:  04 March 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):        08 March 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                         % of voting 
               % of voting rights  rights through                 Total number of 
               attached to shares  financial     Total of both in % (8.A +   voting rights held in 
               (total of 8. A)   instruments    8.B)             issuer (8.A + 8.B) 
                         (total of 8.B 1 +                vii 
                         8.B 2) 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was Below 5%       Below 5%     Below 5%           Below 5% 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if       5.253246%      0.00%       5.253246% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20                Below 5%                           Below 5% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      Below 5%             Below 5% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal   X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals or  % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both if it 
Name xv    is higher than the notifiable    if it equals or is higher than the notifiable  equals or is higher 
       threshold              threshold                    than the notifiable 
                                                  threshold 
abrdn plc 
       abrdn Investments 
abrdn plc 
       (Holdings) Limited 
       abrdn Investment 
abrdn plc 
       Management Limited 
 
abrdn plc 
       abrdn Investments 
abrdn plc 
       (Holdings) Limited 
abrdn plc   Ignis Asset Management Limited 
abrdn plc   Ignis Investment 
       Services Limited 
 
abrdn plc 
       Aberdeen Asset 
abrdn plc 
       Management PLC 
       Aberdeen Asset 
abrdn plc 
       Managers Limited 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity 
within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the 
client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. 
 
Place of completion 08 March 2022 
Date of completion Aberdeen, United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  148335 
EQS News ID:  1299797 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299797&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2022 08:44 ET (13:44 GMT)

HALFORDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.