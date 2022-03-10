DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 10-March-2022 / 13:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of HALFORDS GROUP PLC existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management Name entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 04 March 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08 March 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights rights through Total number of attached to shares financial Total of both in % (8.A + voting rights held in (total of 8. A) instruments 8.B) issuer (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8.B 1 + vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.253246% 0.00% 5.253246% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 5% Below 5% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals or % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both if it Name xv is higher than the notifiable if it equals or is higher than the notifiable equals or is higher threshold threshold than the notifiable threshold abrdn plc abrdn Investments abrdn plc (Holdings) Limited abrdn Investment abrdn plc Management Limited abrdn plc abrdn Investments abrdn plc (Holdings) Limited abrdn plc Ignis Asset Management Limited abrdn plc Ignis Investment Services Limited abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset abrdn plc Management PLC Aberdeen Asset abrdn plc Managers Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. Place of completion 08 March 2022 Date of completion Aberdeen, United Kingdom

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 148335 EQS News ID: 1299797 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

