Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
10.03.22
15:26 Uhr
3,226 Euro
+0,188
+6,19 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2022 | 15:17
75 Leser
Hexagon Composites ASA: New VP of Investor Relations & ESG in Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites, a global leader in clean energy solutions, has appointed Ingrid Aarsnes Vice President of Investor Relations & ESG. Ingrid joins the company from Volue where she was Head of IR & ESG. She brings with her 15 years' experience from various roles within investor relations and communications in the energy sector including Scatec and Kvaerner (now part of Aker Solutions).

"We are pleased to welcome Ingrid to the Hexagon team. Ingrid's broad experience and expertise in the energy sector, as well as her deep relationships within the financial markets will be extremely valuable in furthering our efforts to drive value for Hexagon and its shareholders," says Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites.

Ingrid started her new position this week and is based in Hexagon's Oslo, Norway office.

"I'm very excited to join Hexagon. I'm looking forward to further developing and expanding communications with our stakeholders and working together with the Hexagon team towards our vision of clean air everywhere," says Ingrid Aarsnes.


For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.
Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

Attachment

  • Ingrid Aarsnes_VP IR and ESG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4636fc91-1c77-4a29-bf32-7c94a11de83a)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
