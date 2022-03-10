Cantargia AB: Correction: Cantargia strengthens executive management in preparation for late-stage clinical development

Adjustment to regulatory in previous press release "Cantargia strengthens executive management in preparation for late-stage clinical development"

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today announced the strengthening of its medical team. Dr. Roger Belusa has been appointed interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO), allowing his predecessor, Dr. Ignacio Garcia-Ribas, to take up a new position within Cantargia focusing on ongoing early phase clinical studies. Dr. Belusa has over 20 years of experience in various biotech and pharma companies developing cancer therapeutics.

The new appointment occurs as the clinical development of nadunolimab, Cantargia's most advanced program, rapidly advances towards the start of late-stage clinical studies in pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Several studies are also ongoing in parallel with the aim to broaden the development of nadunolimab.

Dr. Belusa has a medical degree from Karolinska Institute where he also performed research studies in clinical pharmacology and oncology. Dr. Belusa has a strong background in the field with over 20 years of experience in development of cancer therapeutics within companies such as Ipsen and Pfizer. He is also the founder of several medical start-ups with focus on bioinformatics, gene therapy and business development.

"The recruitment of Dr. Roger Belusa reinforces Cantargia's strategic and medical competencies in advance of upcoming nadunolimab studies. Dr. Garcia-Ribas has played a key role in the development of our early-stage clinical studies, and we are delighted that Cantargia will continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge in this area," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies - CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR - with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at https://cantargia.com/en/.

