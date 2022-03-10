Smart Watch Market size worth $ 690.38 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 66.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements in smart wearable devices, appealing design themes, and increasing demand for connected devices are some of the factors that will lead the growth in Smart Watch Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Watch Market" By Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows), By Type (Stand Alone Smart Watch, Wireless Smart Watch), By Application (Personal Assistance, Wellness, Sports), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Watch Market size was valued at USD 11.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 690.38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 66.92% from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6563

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Watch Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Smart Watch Market Overview

The factors responsible for to purchase a smartwatch which is its long battery life and its feature like easily connecting with the LTE network which makes them another smartphone Typically, the devices are brightly colored and composed of plastic. Unless a button is pressed, they usually don't have a display. These smartwatches have limited functionality compared to other smartwatches, their primary tasks include making and receiving calls, displaying time, and occasionally having air temperature sensitivity. The Apple Watch comes with a band (strap) to secure it to the user's wrist, which can be readily changed to a different style. Apple Watch is compatible with third-party bands; however, Apple produces bands in a range of materials and colors that are refreshed seasonally.

The most recent color change took place in March 2020. According to the (NIH), there is little question that wearable devices are making their way into our lives, particularly among early adopters. To obtain effective access into consumer markets, several technology businesses have invested in developing unique wearable solutions. Only 1% to 2% of people in the United States have used a wearable gadget, yet the business is expected to be worth $25 billion by 2019. The following are some of the primary causes that have an impact on the decline in smartwatch sales Personal health wearables are general wellness items, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), if they solely collect data on weight management, physical fitness, relaxation, or stress management, mental acuity, self-esteem, or sleep management.

Key Developments

In 2022, Apple plans to introduce a rugged smartwatch. Apple is working on a new fabric for its smartwatch to be released in 2022.

On Sep 2021 , Apple Inc. revealed the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, as well as the Apple Watch Series 2 and Air Pods, the company's first wireless headphones.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony Corp, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Watch Market On the basis of Operating System, Type, Application, and Geography.

Smart Watch Market, By Operating System

Android



iOS



Windows



Others

Smart Watch Market, By Type

Stand Alone Smart Watch



Wireless Smart Watch

Smart Watch Market, By Application

Personal Assistance



Wellness



Sports



Healthcare



Others

Smart Watch Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Wearable Technology Market By Product (Wristwear, Headwear and Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Others), By Application (Fitness & Wellness, Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market By User Interface (Text-To-Speech, Text-Based, and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)), By Product (IVA Smart Speakers and Chatbots), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government, and Consumer Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Product Lifecycle Management Market By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise Performance Management Market By Verticals (BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences), By Deployment (cloud and on-premises), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 8 Smartwatch Manufacturers bringing latest technology on users' wrists

Visualize Smart Watch Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

