Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Strengthens Its Mexican Team and Commences Field Work at Elektra Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce the addition of a prominent new team member to its Mexican group and the commencement of a reconnaissance field program on its Elektra claystone lithium project located in northern Sonora, Mexico.

Senor Miguel Angel Romero Gonzalez joins our Mexican group to advise the Company on tenure and legal issues. Señor Romero is a prominent lawyer with the mining industry in Mexico, a former General Director of Mines in the Ministry of Economy from 2010 to March 2013, within that period he coordinated the efforts to update the Regulations of the Mining Law and collaborated to make public the mining cartography of the country. Señor Romero is also an Honorary Member of the Business Mining Council of Mexico (CONMIMEX).

The target on the Elektra project is lithium mineralization hosted in shallow claystone units in volcaniclastic sediment successions, similar to the adjacent feasibility-stage "Sonora Lithium" project, owned by Ganfeng ("Ganfeng") Lithium (following the acquisition of Bacanora Lithium plc). Gangeng (website) is the world's largest lithium producer and supplier to the American electric car maker Tesla.

The initial exploration activities on the Elektra project will include relocating the drill holes that were completed in 2017, mapping and sampling the lithium-bearing clay beds previously identified and mapping the stratigraphy. Upon receipt of assay results, a larger Phase 1 exploration program will be finalized by the Company for the Elektra project to commence later in March.

Lithium-bearing clay beds tend to weather recessively, and exposure can be limited, with extensive cover of alluvium and/or younger basalt flows. However, the lithium-bearing units exhibit strong continuity under the cover and remain attractive targets that were not drilled in previous programs. To date, only one modest reverse circulation drill program has been completed on the Elektra Project, comprising 1,762 meters in 16 drill holes. The best drill intercepts include hole AF 17-001 returning 1058 Parts per million lithium ("ppm Li") over 33 meters from a depth of 3 meters: and in hole AF 17-014, from 0 to 24 meters, 1050 ppm Li over 24 meters.

Claystone and clay units in volcaniclastic sediment sequences in closed basins are increasingly being explored as an alternative source of lithium to satisfy the high demand. In the United States areas of focus include the Hector deposit, in San Bernardino County, CA, and several basins (Clayton Valley, Big Smokey, Fish Lake Valley) in NV, and the McDermitt Caldera in NV, OR. In Nevada and Oregon several junior exploration companies are conducting major programs on numerous claystone lithium projects. While these deposits vary greatly in size, form and metallurgy, the Nevada deposits typically use cut-off grades of 400 to 600 ppm Li for resource calculations.

Rockland's CEO, Mike England stated ""Our team of geologists in both Mexico and Canada are a very diversified and adept collection of experienced industry individuals who are well poised to expand on, and make new, lithium discoveries at Elektra."

Rockland's team of industry professionals in both Mexico and Canada have worked on compiling all available historical data from the project to aid in determining a clear, concise exploration plan now set to commence.

Garry Clark, P.Geo , a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release as it pertains to the Elektra Lithium Property.

Lithium values and mineralization described on adjacent properties in similar rocks are not representative of the mineralization on the Elektra Project, and historical work and activities on the Elektra Project have not been verified and should not be relied upon.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Sutcliffe

President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692526/Rockland-Resources-Strengthens-Its-Mexican-Team-and-Commences-Field-Work-at-Elektra-Lithium-Project