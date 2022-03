10 March 2022

Rightmove plc

Director Declaration

Lorna Tilbian, non-executive director of Rightmove plc, will join the Board of Premier Foods plc as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 April 2022.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk