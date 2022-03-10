DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Is Anticipated To Grow With a CAGR of 6.06% In The Coming Years, Assess DelveInsight

- As per DelveInsight analysis, the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market is primarily witnessing growth due to the growing prevalence of degenerative bone disorders, rising number of trauma cases, increasing geriatric population, and the rising requirement for bone grafts and substitutes in dentistry.

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Insights report provides the current and forecast Bone Grafts and Substitutes market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading Bone Grafts and Substitutes companies market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, and market trends and key companies in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Bone Grafts and Substitutes market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Bone Grafts and Substitutes market during the forecast period. The leading Bone Grafts and Substitutes companies such as Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Nuvasive Inc, Baxter, AlloSource, Orthofix Medical Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Bioventus, Exactech Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, SeaSpine, Medtronic, Dentsply Sirona Inc. Institut Straumann AG, SOUTHERN IMPLANTS, MedBone Biomaterials, BioHorizons, NORAKER and others are actively working in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market.

and others are actively working in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market. As per DelveInsight analysis, the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 4.29 billion by 2026.

by 2026. In May 2021 , Prosidyan received the CE mark certifications for their fibergaft bone graft substitutes intended to be used in spinal fusion procedures.

received the CE mark certifications for their intended to be used in spinal fusion procedures. In March 2020 , BONESUPPORT AB received the breakthrough device status for their product "CERAMANT G" by the FDA which was followed by the submission of the DeNovo application in April 2020 .

, received the breakthrough device status for their product by the FDA which was followed by the submission of the in . In January 2020 , GreenBone Ortho received the CE mark certifications for their nature-inspired biomimetic GreenBone Bone Substitute. The product is derived from bamboo and can be shaped by surgeons to achieve the best fit in the treatment of the osseous defect.

For more insights on the bone grafts and substitutes market; download the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Report

Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone grafts are implantable materials that are intended to promote bone healing, osseous reconstruction, and bone formation, due to their osteoinductive, osteoconductive, and osteogenic properties. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure for replacing a missing or defective bone with materials (bone graft) from a patient's body, cadavers, animals, or a different person. Bone grafts are also employed in filling bony voids in case of the absence of bones as well as providing structural stability.

There are a number of bone graft substitutes available for use in spine fusion surgery or at various phases of clinical studies. In general, these bone grafts are a synthetic or altered version of a naturally occurring product.

There is a lot of interest in creating and improving bone graft substitutes possibilities for use in lumbar spinal fusion surgical procedures in order to avoid the need to harvest the patient's own bone, potentially lowering risk and suffering and resulting in greater fusion rates.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the overall Bone Grafts and Substitutes market during the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of spine-related disorders, the increasing geriatric population, coupled with other supportive factors such as increasing orthopedic surgical procedures, new product launches, are predicted to be the major influencing factors in driving the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing focus on research and development activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the North American Bone Grafts and Substitutes market. For instance, in February 2020, MTF Biologics received a USD 1.8 million grant in the nation via 2019 Extramural Research Grants Program.

For further information about the scenario of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market in other geographies, visit Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Dynamics

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes market is on a rise due to a number of factors. One of the major factors driving the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market is the rising geriatric population across the globe. Rising disposable incomes and increase focus on the improvement of healthcare facilities and access across the globe have been key factors in improving the quality of life and life expectancy in general. The elderly population is susceptible to numerous bone-related disorders and degenerative bone diseases.

Moreover, the rising number of trauma cases has also contributed to the rising demand for Bone Graft Substitutes. In addition, the rising demand for dental bone grafts and an increasing number of spinal fusion procedures are also expected to drive Bone Grafts and Substitutes market growth.

However, the limitations of bone graft substitutes in the failure in the management of large bony defects, risk of infections associated with allografts, and limited osteoinductive and osteoconductive potential of synthetic bone grafts, are expected to limit the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market growth over the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek at the bone graft substitutes market dynamics @ Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Bone Graft Product Type - Allografts (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, and Cell-Based Matrices), Xenografts, and Others

- Allografts (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, and Cell-Based Matrices), Xenografts, and Others Market Segmentation by Source - Natural, Synthetic, and Others

- Natural, Synthetic, and Others Market Segmentation by Application - Craniomaxillofacial, Dental, Joint Reconstruction, Spine, and Others

- Craniomaxillofacial, Dental, Joint Reconstruction, Spine, and Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Bone Grafts and Substitutes Companies - Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Nuvasive Inc, Baxter, AlloSource, Orthofix Medical Inc., Musckuloskeletal Transplant Foundation, Bioventus, Exactech Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, SeaSpine, Medtronic, Dentsply Sirona Inc. Institut Straumann AG, SOUTHERN IMPLANTS, MedBone Biomaterials, BioHorizons, NORAKER, and others.

Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Nuvasive Inc, Baxter, AlloSource, Orthofix Medical Inc., Musckuloskeletal Transplant Foundation, Bioventus, Exactech Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, SeaSpine, Medtronic, Dentsply Sirona Inc. Institut Straumann AG, SOUTHERN IMPLANTS, MedBone Biomaterials, BioHorizons, NORAKER, and others. Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech player in the bone grafts and substitutes market is set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Leading Bone Grafts and Substitutes Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market 7 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Layout 8 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

Learn more about the bone graft substitutes @ Bone Graft and Substitutes Regulatory And Patent Analysis

Related Reports

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

Spinal Fusion Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Spinal Fusion Devices companies such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, among others.

Spinal Implants Market

Spinal Implants Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Spinal Implants companies such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Spinal Non-Fusion Devices companies such as Stryker, NuVasive Inc, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, ATEC Spine, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, among others.

Dental Implants Pipeline

Dental Implants Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape 2022 report deliver an in-depth understanding of pipeline devices, Product description, and key Dental Implants companies such as Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Dentatus AB, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., and others.

Dental Equipment Market

Dental Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Dental Equipment companies such as DENTSPLY Sirona, Planmeca Group, Envista Holdings, Align Technology, A-dec Inc., among others.

Orthopedic Bone Cement Market

Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Orthopedic Bone Cement companies such as Aditus Medical, Depuy Synthes, Djo Surgical, Amplitude Surgical, Biopsybell, among others.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Bone Growth Stimulators companies such as Medtronic, Orthofix Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., LLC, Stryker, Bioventus, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg