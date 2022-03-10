The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Update: Vaping Taxation in Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electronic cigarettes are not subject to excise duty in Spain and there is no bill aimed at establishing a tax on them.
However, the government is preparing a substantial tax system reform, which could include excise duty amendments. It is also working on the Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking 2021-2025, which is expected to propose a tax on e-liquids and subject e-cigarettes to further restrictions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- E-cigarette taxation in Spain
- The general tax system reform
- Latest policy developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4s67l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005759/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900