The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Update: Vaping Taxation in Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronic cigarettes are not subject to excise duty in Spain and there is no bill aimed at establishing a tax on them.

However, the government is preparing a substantial tax system reform, which could include excise duty amendments. It is also working on the Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking 2021-2025, which is expected to propose a tax on e-liquids and subject e-cigarettes to further restrictions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

E-cigarette taxation in Spain

The general tax system reform

Latest policy developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4s67l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005759/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900