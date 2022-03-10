- (PLX AI) - OMV says Borealis declines EuroChem's offer for the acquisition of fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.
- • OMV says Borealis will now consider various options regarding the future of its nitrogen business
- • "We have closely assessed the most recent developments around the war in the Ukraine and sanctions that have been put in place," comments Thomas Gangl, Borealis CEO. "As a consequence, we have decided to decline EuroChem's offer."
