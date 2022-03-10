AKJt Holdings Limited: AKJt CLOSES ACQUISITION OF RISKCAP INTERNATIONAL LTD.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKJt Holdings Limited ("AKJ"), the leading provider of turnkey trading and infrastructure solutions for crypto fund managers, today announced the closing of the acquisition of RiskCap International Ltd. ("RiskCap").

RiskCap was formed in 2013 and offers services including governance, risk management, and regulatory and AML/CFT compliance. Clients include electronic money institutions and payment institutions, MiFID firms, insurance firms and funds with a collective €11 billion in assets under management. The transaction will allow AKJ to expand its product suite by integrating RiskCap's expertise into existing full-service solutions for funds trading in both traditional and digital assets.

In discussing the transaction, Neal Mitra, CEO of the Crypto Hub at AKJ, said: "We are delighted to have finalized the transaction and now welcome RiskCap into the AKJ family. We have numerous avenues for collaboration on building new products, enhancing the delivery of client service, and expanding the value proposition of our offering through integration into other components of the broader AKJ Ecosystem. I look forward to working with Paul and his team on the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

Paul Magro, Co-founder and Managing Director of RiskCap, stated: "We are happy to have completed the deal and begun our partnership with AKJ. RiskCap anticipates this relationship will result in the delivery of an increasing range of tier-1 client services for institutional clients."

About AKJt Holdings Limited

The AKJ Group (being AKJt Holdings Limited and AK Jensen Group Limited and their subsidiaries) manages the AKJ Ecosystem, a fully integrated crypto environment that provides institution-grade solutions for hedge fund managers and managed, diversified access to the crypto economy for institutional investors. The ecosystem provides seed and accelerator capital to qualifying fund managers through the AKJ Digital Assets FoF, a crypto hedge fund of funds that has been the #1 ranked fund in performance across its global peer group, based on data from Eurekahedge. The interests of all participants - investors, fund managers and providers - are aligned through AKJ Token, a corporate enterprise token that fuels the ecosystem.

The AKJ Group, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$24 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

For more information about AKJ visit: https://www.akj.com.