Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) Offers Free Subscription to Translated Reports, Analyses, and Videos on the Latest Developments - Including Russia-Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / The Middle East Media Research Institute's Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) continues to publish up-to-the-minute translations and analyses of statements by Russian officials and leading figures from the military and political spheres, from media, and from think tanks. Sign up today for a free subscription to the MEMRI RMSP, so you can follow the latest developments in Russia and Ukraine.

The MEMRI Trending page highlights the most recent MEMRI research on significant world events. The page's section on the Russia-Ukraine crisis features the latest reports and clips from the RMSP, as well as content from MEMRI projects - the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), the Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM), the South Asia Studies Project (SASP), and the Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP), among others - of reactions around the world to the crisis.

The MEMRI RMSP, launched in 2016, publishes its analyses and translations from Russian into English and other languages, along with its analyses and translations from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashto, in order to inform media, academia, legislatures, governments, and the public at large. Since the crisis began, we have published 70 reports and 20 videos on this topic.

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

