Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - PeakBirch Commerce Inc. (CSE: PKB) (FSE: KYH2) (OTCQB: PKBFD) ("PeakBirch" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it will create a global NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace to democratize the NFT space and allow digital content creators to easily buy, sell and create NFTs.

PeakBirch plans to create a platform that will allow digital content creators in the art, music, and sports sphere to turn their digital content into limited edition NFTs on the blockchain. PeakBirch plans to jumpstart the project by leveraging its extensive user base, proprietary technology, and successful experience in marketing online marketplaces to create a community driven NFT marketplace that will simplify the buying and selling of NFTs. PeakBirch will seek out strategic opportunities to create third party integrations with exchanges and existing wallets to ensure that its users have access to a diverse array of payment options to facilitate the buying and selling of NFTs.

PeakBirch platform will feature convenient tools that will allow more people to be able to easily create NFTs by removing existing barriers. PeakBirch plans to create a wide array of educational and marketing tools to enable creators to successfully buy and sell NFTs and educate new users on the value and utility of NFTs. Community boards will play an important role on the platform to allow like minded individuals to converse and exchange ideas.

"At PeakBirch we pride ourselves in our ability to be movers and shakers in the industries we enter. The NFT space is in its infancy and is ripe with opportunities for new entrants to redefine the space. Up until now the industry has been dominated by a smaller user base and its accessibility limited to experienced users. We plan on democratizing the space and make it easier for new users to partake in the industry," says Marc Mulvaney, CEO of PeakBirch.

According to NFT stats compiled by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis Inc., the NFT marketplace grew to almost $41-billion in 2021, closing in on conventional art sales. In 2020, conventional art and antique sales amounted to $50-billion. OpenSea (valued as of Jan. 5, 2022 $13.7-billion (U.S.)) sits at the top of the world's biggest NFT markets at the moment and has an NFT price tracker. Estimates suggest that around a quarter of a million people actively trade NFTs every month on the platform.

"Traditionally, NFT marketplaces only allow for payments using crypto, which can be a barrier to entry for many people due to lack of understanding and trust in this new technology. We are actively exploring solutions to offload this task from the user and act as a broker. This will enable us to handle all crypto transactions in the background and to the user all transactions to be conducted and transacted in fiat currency. This provides the user the opportunity to use traditional modes of payments," says Sean Duncombe, COO of PeakBirch.

Additionally, the Company would like to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,714,285 units ("Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant will be exercisable for an additional common share of the Company for a period of 12 months at an exercise price of $0.10. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used primarily for general working capital and marketing.

About Peakbirch Commerce Inc.

PeakBirch is a data and sales driven technology organization with the goal of constructing a global micro-warehousing network for small businesses. This will enable shop owners to provide same-day delivery services to their customers and manage a pool of inventory within PeakBirch's proprietary A.I. platform and stock registry. We believe in empowering small businesses and fostering a strong community of entrepreneurs to compete within a shifting marketplace. Our innovative technologies will facilitate competition and engage a customer base eager to pivot to American-made products and services.

For more information on Peakbirch, please visit: www.peakbirch.com

Contact: Marc Mulvaney, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Peakbirch Commerce Inc.

Email: investors@peakbirch.com

Phone: (725) 218-3097

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the cost of goods to be sold under the Company's drop-shipping model, changes in government regulations or enforcement, the ability for the Company to expand its U.S. operations or expand to international markets, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. This press release contains forward- looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks various risk factors discussed in the Company's listing statement under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116329