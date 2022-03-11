

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 6.9 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 287,801 yen.



That beat expectations for an increase of 3.6 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in December.



On a monthly basis, household spending fell 1.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 0.1 percent gain in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 479,805 yen, up 1.6 percent on year.







