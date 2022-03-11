Transparency Market Research: Geosynthetics Market to Rise at CAGR of 8.8% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

- Increasing progress in geosynthetics manufacturing and growing infrastructural changes, particularly in developing countries, are likely to propel the geosynthetics market

- As people become more conscious of environmental issues, the demand for geosynthetics is projected to rise in wastewater treatment and landfills

ALBANY, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geosynthetics market was worth around US$ 16.1 Bn in 2020. The global market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.The global geosynthetics market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 40.7 Bn by 2031. The production of drainage composites, geomembranes, geotextiles, and geogrids is increasing in the global geosynthetics market. The demand for geotextiles and geogrids among these items is likely to drive the expansion of the market in the upcoming years. The geotextile segment is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage of geotextile in the construction industry throughout the world.

When used in conjunction with soil, geotextiles are porous fabrics that can be utilized to separate, filter, strengthen, protect, or drain. The flexible and porous character of geotextiles has led to increase in its demand. In addition, increasing adaptability of numerous building projects is likely to drive the demand for geotextile. Geomembranes are another attractive product category that is expected to grow significantly due to its great performance and impermeability. These materials are used in a variety of lining applications, such as tank liners and landfill, to effectively prevent pollutant dispersion.

By 2031, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the geosynthetics market, with a market share of over 40%. This can be linked to India and China's growing urbanization and rise in manufacturing industries. ASEAN and GCC are two other profitable regions in the global market. The Asia Pacific geosynthetics market is expanding due to rapid infrastructural development and increase in the number of building projects.

Key Findings of Market Report

Geosynthetics are used at all phases of construction activities to reinforce infrastructure by strengthening road design, conserving water, controlling erosion, and increasing structural safety, dependability, and overall lifespan. They also work to safeguard the environment and foster energy and resource conservation by developing long-lasting and sustainable solutions.

The global geosynthetics market is predicted to grow at a high rate. This is mostly due to increase in demand for budget-friendly civil engineering solutions and technology. The global market is being propelled by a rise in the use of geosynthetics in the building and construction industry due to a number of beneficial attributes.

Growing use of geosynthetics in construction, coastal engineering, environmental applications, and civil engineering is expected to strengthen the global geosynthetics market in the near future. Geosynthetics is anticipated to be used in erosion control, soil strengthening, filtration, and separation.

Despite strict government regulations on the use of vulcanized carbon and increase in new construction activities in several developing countries are likely to drive demand for geotextiles, geogrids, and geocomposites in the near future. This factor is likely to boost the growth of the geosynthetics market considerably during the forecast period.

Geosynthetics Market: Growth Drivers

The global geosynthetics market is primarily driven by increase in the number of existing projects to improve civic amenities, developments in the transportation industry, and soaring demand for use of geosynthetics in industrial and hazardous waste

Due to their excellent impermeability and performability, geomembranes are a profitable product category that is expected to grow significantly in the future year. They assist in preventing pollutant diffusion and are used in a variety of lining applications, including tank liners and landfill.

Global Geosynthetics Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Propex Operating Company LLC.

Suntech Geotextile Pvt. Ltd

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Low & Bonar PLC.

Agru America Inc.

GSE Environmental Inc.

Global Geosynthetics Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Geotextiles

Geomembranes

Geogrids

Drainage Composites

Others

Application

Containment

Reinforcement

Filtration and Drainage

Others

