PR Newswire
11.03.2022 | 04:46
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

chinadaily.com.cn: Winter industries in Jilin to benefit from Winter Games

BEIJING, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An news report from chinadaily.com.cn on winter tourism and sports development in Jilin province.

Yang Andi, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, spoke about winter tourism and sports development in Jilin province. She said that she expects high-quality and sustainable development in Jilin's winter industries, which will benefit from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Watch the video to learn more.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3YLuHWnk-I

