

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note Friday after the highest-level talks between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war failed to yield progress and Russia warned Europe of 'wave of consequences' against massive Western sanctions.



U.S. President Joe Biden is set to call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia as the Senate passed a $1.5 trillion funding bill Thursday night to keep the government running through September and bolster both humanitarian and military efforts in Ukraine.



Uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are headed may also keep underlying sentiment cautious.



U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs downgraded its forecast for U.S. economic growth for this year to reflect higher oil prices and other drags on growth related to the war in Ukraine.



Asian stocks fell, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets leading regional losses, after the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) identified Chinese companies that will be delisted if they do not provide access to audit documents.



China's securities regulator said today it was confident it will reach an agreement with U.S. counterparts on securities supervision.



Meanwhile, mainland China reported over 1,000 new local infections today, the highest daily count since Beijing contained its first national outbreak in early 2020.



The euro retreated from its overnight gains after the European Central Bank signaled an end to asset purchases in the third quarter in a hawkish tilt to tackle inflation.



Gold was on course for its second weekly gain, while oil prices traded mixed in Asian trade amid confusion over whether major producers would help to plug a gap in supplies from Russia.



U.S. stocks ended lower overnight after U.S. inflation came in at a four-decade high, cementing expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of next week's meeting.



The Dow lost over 460 points at its worst levels of the day before recouping losses to end 0.3 percent lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.



European stocks ended deep in the red on Thursday, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine resulted in little progress on key issues and the ECB signaled an end to asset purchases in the third quarter in a hawkish tilt to tackle inflation.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.7 percent. The German DAX lost 2.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 2.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.3 percent.







