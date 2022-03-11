Anzeige
Freitag, 11.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 
Stuttgart
10.03.22
16:28 Uhr
6,815 Euro
-0,165
-2,36 %
11.03.2022 | 07:31
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Sharing of Staking Rewards Announcement

DJ CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Sharing of Staking Rewards Announcement

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Sharing of Staking Rewards Announcement 2022-03-11 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 11^th, 2022 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano

Sharing of Staking Rewards

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be applied by a reduction in the Management Fee applicable to the Specified Class to zero and a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class provided in the table below. Such reduction to the Management Fee and positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement shall apply from the start of trading on March 11 ^th, 2022 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2. 

Class               ISIN     Management Fee    Staking Reward (positive 
                                   daily accrual to Coin Entitlement) 
CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano GB00BNRRF659 Reduced to 0.00% p.a. 3.00% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 23^rd, 2021 (the "Prospectus") approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Supplement No 1 thereto dated December 22^nd, 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
       2 Hill Street 
       JE2 4UA St Helier 
       Jersey Guernsey 
Phone:    +44 1534513100 
E-mail:    physical@coinshares.com 
Internet:   https://coinshares.com/ 
ISIN:     GB00BMWB4803, GB00BNRRFW10, GB00BNRRF659 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1300011 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1300011 2022-03-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
