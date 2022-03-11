Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced its financial calendar for 2022.
Information
Date*
2021 4Q Cash Position
January 18, 2022
2021 Full-Year Financial Update and Statements
April 8, 2022 (1)
2022 1Q Cash Position
April 21, 2022
Annual General Meeting
May 25, 2022
2022 First-Half Financial Update and Statements
July 28, 2022
2022 3Q Cash Position
October 27, 2022
2022 4Q Cash Position
January 26, 2023
(1) Initially planned on March 10, 2022
* This financial calendar is provided for information only and may be subject to changes. The Company's updated financial calendar is available on its corporate website.
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.
