

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) said it welcomed some 2.1 million passengers in February 2022, an increase of 211.3 percent from a year ago. Compared to pre-pandemic figures, Frankfurt's passenger traffic in February 2022 was nearly half the level recorded in February 2019.



Frankfurt Airport's cargo throughput declined by 8.8 percent year-on-year to 164,769 metric tons in February 2022. The company noted that this drop in tonnage is attributed primarily to the earlier timing of the Chinese New Year. Aircraft movements grew by 100.8 percent year-on-year to 22,328 takeoffs and landings.







