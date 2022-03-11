- (PLX AI) - Atlantia FY revenue EUR 6,400 million.
- • FY FFO EUR 2,900 million
- • Dividend EUR 0.74
- • Consolidated loss of EUR 0.5 billion following impairment losses of EUR 0.8 billion
- • Profit attributable EUR 0.6 billion, including the result of the Autostrade per l'Italia group of EUR 0.9 billion
- • Expect motorway traffic to grow by approximately 4% and airport traffic to fall by approximately 40%, compared with 2019
- • Sees 2022 revenue EUR 6.6 billion, EBITDA EUR 4.1 Billion
ATLANTIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de