

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 1.46 billion euros or 3.28 euros per share from last year's 85 million euros or 0.19 euros per share reflecting the solid return to growth after the severe contraction of the company's activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



Annual revenue grew to 19.82 billion euros from 14.43 billion euros in the prior year.



The company confirmed its target of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates, and expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 19%-20% at the end of the period.



The company said its board will recommend that shareholders, at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 25, 2022, approve the payment of a dividend of 2.51 euros per share. The ex-date will be May 30, 2022 and the dividend will be paid - or the shares issued - as from June 21, 2022.







