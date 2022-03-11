TOKYO, Mar 11, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK) (TOKYO: 4004) announces that it has corrected an error in the cash flows information of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.1. Reason for correctionWe found an error in the description about cash flows in 2021, which is on page 9 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.2. Correction detailsThe number subject to this correction is the one underlined below.(Before correction)(2) Cash flows in 2021Net cash provided by operating activities increased 5,997 million yen from the previous year, to the proceeds of 115,283 million yen, due partly to an increase in profit before income taxes. Net cash used in investing activities decreased 958,653 million yen, to the proceeds of 28,606 million yen, due partly to the proceeds of 83,915 million yen resulting from the transfer of businesses, despite the effect of expenditure of 892,030 million yen in the previous year resulting from acquisition of shares in a subsidiary accompanying an expansion of the bounds of consolidation.(After correction)(2) Cash flows in 2021Net cash provided by operating activities increased 5,997 million yen from the previous year, to the proceeds of 115,283 million yen, due partly to an increase in profit before income taxes. Net cash used in investing activities decreased 958,653 million yen, to the proceeds of 28,606 million yen, due partly to the proceeds of 83,915 million yen resulting from the transfer of businesses, despite the effect of expenditure of 890,230 million yen in the previous year resulting from acquisition of shares in a subsidiary accompanying an expansion of the bounds of consolidation.Press release: www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/news/2022/20220311_sdknewsrelease_e.pdfAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.For further information, contact:Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323Source: Showa Denko K.K.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.