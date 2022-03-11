Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2022 | 08:05
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet IT: NetBet.it give away €1.2 million on slots

Millionaire win for one lucky player on NetBet Italy

ROME, March 11, 2022has totalled a win of over €1 million in slot game winnings while playing some of the online casino's most popular titles.

The lucky customer played four different slot gamesover just a few days which generated winning sessions totalling €1,215,002. The games included Gates of Olympus and Dog House Megaways, both from renowned provider Pragmatic Play.

We spoke to the player, who wishes to remain anonymous, about how they felt about their big win on a selection of slots; they said: "I initially won €900,000 and had an explosion of joy".

While there is no technique to winning at slots, they had some words of wisdom for other aspiring winners: "I would advise you to play low and play well", an approach that turned this player into a millionaire in the space of a week.

Over two decades, the NetBet brand has built a reputation for being one of the most trustworthy online casinos in the world. Explaining why they favour NetBet over its competitors, the player said: "When I play, I expect a fun and entertaining experience even if it doesn't always go well. There is enhanced security when playing on a licensed site like NetBet Italy which means that, in the event of a big win, there is no risk of not receiving the winnings".

Filippo Stotani, country Manager NetBet.it, expressed delight at this outcome: "This millionaire win shows that luck is truly blind, and life is unpredictable. In addition to congratulating the lucky player, I would like to emphasize the goal of NetBet Italy to offer moments of leisure and pure entertainment to its customers by promoting responsible gaming behaviours."

"In light of this, it is important for the players to choose only legal online gaming sites that guarantee a regulated and safe environment".

For more information contact pr@netbet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.