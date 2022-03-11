

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics has released UK GDP, external trade and industrial output data. The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts after the data. While it changed little against the euro, it ticked up against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was trading at 152.90 against the yen, 1.3098 against the greenback, 0.8402 against the euro and 1.2191 against the franc around 2:02 am ET.







