

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy rebounded in January after the easing of restrictions related to the pandemic, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.8 percent in January, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in December, when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and Plan B restrictions had a more significant impact. Economists had forecast a marginal growth of 0.2 percent for January.



GDP was 0.8 percent above its pre-coronavirus level.



All sectors expanded in January, with services posting 0.8 percent expansion, underpinned by wholesale and retail trade.



Industrial production was up 0.7 percent, preliminary driven by 0.8 percent growth in manufacturing. Construction output increased 1.1 percent, following an increase of 2.0 percent in December.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de