DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE (CH5) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2022 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE
DEALING DATE: 10/03/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 334.5402
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158406
CODE: CH5
ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 Sequence No.: 148364 EQS News ID: 1300097 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
