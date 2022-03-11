- (PLX AI) - Wind demand is set to accelerate as the West is aiming to reduce dependence on Russian gas, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading their recommendations on wind turbine manufacturers Vestas, Nordex and Siemens Gamesa.
- • Vestas raised to buy from neutral, price target DKK 255
- • Nordex raised to buy from neutral, price target EUR 29
- • Siemens Gamesa raised to neutral from underperform, price target EUR 20
- • The new urgency for the energy transition could support pricing and permitting for onshore installations, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, the supply chain pressure should be transitory, and the medium term outlook is improving, the analysts said
NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de