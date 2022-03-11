

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG Plc (SHI.L), a British supplier of building and related construction products, on Friday reported a decreased loss, amidst a rise in revenue, decline in other operating expenses, and finance cost.



For the financial year 2021, the Sheffield-headquartered firm reported a statutory pre-tax loss for the year at 15.9 million pounds, compared with a restated loss of 194.6 million pounds, posted a year ago.



After tax, the loss was at 28.3 million pounds, compared with 131.5 million pounds loss last year. Its pre-tax earnings from continuing operations were recorded at 15.9 million pounds as against 194.6 million pounds, posted a year ago.



The constructions products supplier posted its loss per share for the year at 2.4 pence, compared with 15.1 pence per share, on year-on-year basis.



The company generated an operating profit from continuing operations at 14 million pounds, versus an operating loss from continuing operations 160 million pounds, recorded for 2020.



The company's other operating expenses moved down to 588.1 million pounds, from 630.5 million pounds, whereas finance cost was reported at 30.6 million pounds as against 35.3 million pounds, reported for the previous year.



SIG's revenue for the 12-month period improved to 2.29 billion pounds, from 1.87 billion pounds, reported a year ago.



Looking ahead, the Group aims to achieve 3 percent operating profit margin for the fiscal 2023.







